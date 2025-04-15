Andhra Minister inspects paddy centres, warns millers

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar conducted surprise inspections at paddy procurement centres in NTR district on Monday and warned errant rice millers, reaffirming the alliance government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests.

He was accompanied by District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishnaprasad during visits to Gollapudi Market Yard, Rayanapadu and Paidurapadu to review Rabi procurement.

Manohar interacted with farmers, examined paddy stored in roadside ditches, and listened to grievances sitting on the ground.

He told the media that 38 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 8,300 crore had been procured from six lakh farmers during the Kharif season. “The State government is purchasing paddy systematically with farmers’ welfare in mind. Payments are credited to their accounts within 24 hours,” he said.

He warned millers against malpractices, while stating that Rs 400 crore dues from the previous government had been cleared. Responding to appeals, he directed officials to allow Kharif crop registration under Rabi in flood-hit Budameru areas and to provide tarpaulins at 50% subsidy.

MLA Krishnaprasad said every farmer’s crop would be procured despite flood losses. Civil Supplies District Manager M Srinivas, Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya and other officials joined the inspection.