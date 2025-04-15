Andhra's excise officials raid brewing hotspots, destroy 2,070 litres of illicit liquor

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department launched a large-scale crackdown on interstate illicit liquor networks under Navodayam 2.0, targeting brewing hotspots along the borders of Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The raids resulted in the dismantling of illegal brewing setups, and the registration of 28 cases across multiple districts. Principal Secretary (Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the operation to tackle rising instances of cross-border smuggling and unauthorised distillation.

Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahuldev Sharma led the coordinated enforcement drive, deploying 381 officials, including 228 from AP and 153 from neighbouring States.

Officials destroyed 56,200 litres of fermented jaggery (FJ) wash, seized 2,070 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, 220 kilograms of jaggery, 25 kilograms of ammonia, and dismantled 50 brewing units during the operation. In Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha officials conducted joint raids on April 11 at Potkasing, Budajola, and Gongapur, destroying 26,500 litres of FJ wash and seizing 1,750 litres of ID liquor and 100 kilograms of jaggery. Twelve cases were booked.

The officials also raided Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Anatapur, Sri Sathya Sai districts and other areas. Nishant said the strategic raids were crucial to dismantling illegal liquor networks.