Poor lighting, broken roads turn night travel risky in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Poor visibility and faulty road infrastructure are leading to a rise in road accidents on the outskirts of Vijayawada, including Gollapudi, Ibrahimpatnam, Enikepadu, Ramavarappadu, Penamaluru and Kankipadu.

According to police, over 100 road mishaps — both major and minor — have been reported in the past three months, resulting in 30 deaths and 40 injuries. Most incidents occurred during night hours due to poor street lighting and overgrown trees along road dividers.

Last week, Narayana Rao, a businessman, was killed after being hit and dragged by a mini-truck near Gollapudi while trying to avoid a person suddenly crossing the road.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man died after being hit by a tractor on Tuesday night near Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. Residents alleged that multiple complaints about poor lighting were ignored by panchayat officials.

Locals across other affected areas raised concerns about black spots, faulty infrastructure, and lack of maintenance. Residents urged the municipal corporation and panchayat bodies to take immediate steps to improve lighting, trim trees, and repair roads to prevent further fatalities.