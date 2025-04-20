Set up e-waste collection centres in civic bodies, Minister directs officials in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) P Narayana directed officials to set up permanent e-waste collection centres in all municipalities and municipal corporations, as part of the Swachh Andhra–Swachh Divas programme being observed across urban areas in AP.

He held a teleconference on Thursday with municipal commissioners and engineers, reviewing the progress of the State-wide sanitation drive. He instructed officials to organise rallies to raise awareness on electronic waste and its environmental hazards.

“People need to understand the impact of e-waste on the environment. Through rallies and community engagement, we can inspire behavioural change and promote responsible disposal,” he said. He instructed them to send real-time photographs and videos of activities taken up under the Swachh Divas celebrations to ensure implementation and visibility. “There should be no negligence in organising and executing the programme at any level,” he said, adding that it is vital for building a clean, green, and sustainable State.