SCR GM presents ‘Employee of the Month’ safety awards to three staffs

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain presented the General Manager’s ‘Employee of the Month’ Safety Awards for March 2025 to three employees from the Vijayawada Division for their alertness and timely action in preventing unsafe conditions.

The awards were conferred during a virtual safety meeting held at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Monday.

The three award recipients from the Vijayawada Division are Denduluru (Operations Department) Station Superintendent TVMU Maheswar, Rajamahendravaram (Operation Department) Train Managers, K Nathaniel and Lokesh Kumar.

Maheshwar had noticed flames beneath the B-2 coach of Konark Express while it was passing through the section. He halted the train by using signals, enabling staff to rectify the defect and avert a mishap.

K Nathaniel, who observed flames under a wagon of a loaded goods train stationed at Rajamendravaram, promptly informed the station master and extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher.

The affected bogie was later detached from the train. Lokesh detected smoke from a wagon of a passing goods train at Denduluru. He immediately alerted the loco pilot to stop the train, and upon inspection, identified symptoms of a hot axle. The train was moved at minimal speed to clear the section, and the wagon was detached, preventing a potential accident.