Special Task Force seizes 23 kg of hashish oil in Andhra's Paderu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major anti-drug operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Central Team on Wednesday seized 23 kilograms of hashish oil in Maradapalli village, Pedabayalu mandal, within Paderu limits.

The contraband was smuggled from Odisha. Three accused—repeat offender Vantala Mahesh, Chinna Rao, and supplier Kurra Dasu—were arrested.

Two Odisha-based suppliers and a local receiver are absconding. Hashish oil is made by boiling ganja leaves with petroleum jelly and filtering the vapour through muslin cloth. Nearly 30 kg of ganja yields 1 kg of oil, valued at Rs 90,000. STF acted on directives from Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and is intensifying surveillance.