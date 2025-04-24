VMC corporators study Mysore’s water supply model for hilly areas in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: As part of a southern states’ study tour, a delegation of corporators from Vijayawada, led by Floor Leader Venkata Satyanarayana, visited Mysore to study urban development practices.

During a meeting held at the Mysore Municipal Corporation Zonal Office, Deputy Commissioner (Development) KJ Sindhu welcomed the team and explained that water is being supplied to hilly areas using an innovative looping network design. Officials presented a detailed overview of Mysore Corporation’s administrative framework, covering drinking water supply, sanitation, pollution control, public grievance mechanisms, and welfare schemes across 84 divisions and 9 zones.

The Vijayawada corporators appreciated the similarities in development strategies and expressed interest in implementing some of Mysore’s initiatives back home.

They also invited Mysuru officials to visit Vijayawada for a reciprocal study.

The delegation later toured the 45 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Ramaswamy Circle, where water from the Kaveri Dam is treated and distributed.

Officials noted that residents of Chamundi Hills receive up to eight hours of daily water supply through the looping design, with 160 liters per capita per day.

Observing the model firsthand, the Vijayawada corporators discussed adopting similar methods to improve water supply in their city’s hilly areas.