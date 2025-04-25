Dr Satish Reddy takes charge as aerospace, defence advisor

VIJAYAWADA: Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr G Satish Reddy officially assumed charge as Advisor for Aerospace and Defense to the Andhra Pradesh government at the APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav congratulated Dr Reddy and urged him to help transform the State into a global hub for defense industries and employment generation.

Satya Kumar Yadav also lauded Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for appointing a seasoned expert like Dr Reddy, stating that his vast experience would play a crucial role in driving industrial growth.

Speaking to the media, Dr Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the opportunity.

He outlined his vision to harness Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages, including its long coastline, vast land availability, and skilled youth, to promote industrial and defense sector development.

He emphasised the importance of ports like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Krishnapatnam, while identifying Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Nellore as key industrial zones.

The event featured a ceremonial welcome, including Vedic blessings, and was attended by former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) MD Abhishek Kishore, APGENCO MD Chakradhar Babu, and other officials.

Dr Reddy pledged to work closely with stakeholders to fulfill Naidu’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh an industrial powerhouse.