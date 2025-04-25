Vijayawada will become Gateway of Amaravati, says Andhra MP Kesineni

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Sivanath said that Vijayawada will be transformed into the Gateway of Amaravati. He, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, on Thursday, interacted with residents of the 9th division and assured them of solving their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended his support for developing the city. “Ever since the NDA government came into power, many developmental activities have been fast-paced. However, the previous YSRCP administration had halted all the works undertaken between 2014 and 2014,” the MP added.

Rammohan accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not releasing a single paise for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) exchequer during his five-year tenure. He added that the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned Rs 300 crore in a phased manner for Vijayawada’s development.

He revealed that the CM will sanction thousands of crores of rupees for the city’s development. The MLA directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the intended Vijayawada development, and informed that the DPR is being prepared by IIT Madras. He also reiterated that there is no scarcity of funds for the city’s growth.