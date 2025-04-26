NTR district hosts first workshop for SHG women

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the NTR district administration conducted a workshop in Vijayawada on Friday to promote the “One Family-One Entrepreneur” programme, aimed at encouraging Self Help Group (SHG) women to become entrepreneurs.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao Lakshmisha inaugurated the event and stressed the importance of structured efforts to foster industrial development through grassroots entrepreneurship.

“We are committed to turning this vision into a movement by empowering every family to nurture at least one entrepreneur,” he said.

Successful entrepreneurs such as Punarbhava Saskthivel (Punarbhava Sustainable Products), CH Jitendriya (Akruthi Bio Green), Keerthana (9 Nutz), and Madhuri (Sri Syamalamba Food Products) shared their entrepreneurial journeys with the SHG women.

Collector Lakshmisha announced that Rs. 855 crore in bank-linked loans will be disbursed this year to SHG groups to support women’s livelihoods. He said awareness programmes would be conducted for 4.5 lakh SHG members across the district.

The government’s goal, he added, is to make every woman self-sufficient and entrepreneurial. A target of Rs. 55 lakh per capita income by 2047 has been set, with the ambition to make NTR district a model in development.

DRDA PD Nachararao and UCD PO P Venkata Narayana were present.