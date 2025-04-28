Drusya Vedika hosts International Dance Day celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: The Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha hosted grand International Dance Day celebrations on Sunday evening at the Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall. The event was compered by Battula Roopaa Sri and organised by Borra Naren and others.

Disciples of renowned gurus such as Gonuguntla Sailasri, Padmasree Hemanth, Dr C Ushamadhavi, Dr Ch Ajay Kumar, A Santosh, Yellajosyula Anuradha, H Lekhya Bharani, and C Siri enthralled the audience.

Esteemed dance teachers and artistes, including Pilla Umamaheswara Patrudu, Rayana Srinivasa Rao, Chedalavada Anand, G Neelaveni, and Kakarlapudi Sruthi Samanvi, were present. Students from prestigious institutes such as Sudheer Babu, Sri Nritya Kala Nilayam, Bharateeya Bharathi, Sirimuvva Nritya Niketan, and others performed classical and folk dances. Highlights included Kuchipudi pieces like Chandana Charchita, Sri Vigna Rajam Bhaje, and Neela Megha Sareera (Tarangam), as well as Bharatanatyam performances like Kadanakutuhala Thillana and Mayura Alarimpu.

Chief Guest Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, Managing Director of Happy Resorts and Recreations, praised the performers’. Senior Kuchipudi master Vedantam Panduranga Sarma and young artiste Gonugunta Satyanandini were honoured. Artistes including Kakarlapudi Shruthi Samanvi, K Sanvisri, and over 50 performers received appreciation.