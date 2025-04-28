Mahindra University holds interactive sessions for students

VIJAYAWADA: Mahindra University held an interactive session for students and parents in Vijayawada on Sunday, highlighting its academic programmes and global partnerships. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to TNIE, Rakesh Sreedharan, Head of Marketing and Admissions, said, “We began as an engineering college in 2014 and achieved university status in 2020. Today, we offer over 50 undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes across seven functional schools, with a student strength exceeding 5,000. Our emphasis is on internationalising education through collaborations with prestigious institutions such as CentraleSupélec (France), Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, Virginia Tech, and the University of Florida.”

The university offers distinctive programmes like B.Tech in Nanotechnology, Mechatronics, Aerospace Engineering, and Computation and Media. “Regardless of their core branch, students can explore emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and smart sensor technologies through a wide array of electives,” Rakesh added. Highlighting Mahindra University’s interdisciplinary approach, Associate Professor Venkata Dilip Pasupuleti said, “From the third year, students can take electives across engineering, management, law, and design, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration and teamwork.”

Chef K Thirugnanasambantham, Professor and Dean of the newly-launched School of Hospitality Management, explained the unique design of their curriculum. “We are the first in India to integrate an interdisciplinary approach into hospitality and culinary arts education, aligning our curriculum with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specialised courses like Asset Management Strategy, Revenue Management, Real Estate Management, and Psychobiology of Taste are part of the programme,” he said.

University officials said Mahindra University is positioning itself as a hub for industry-aligned, aiming to prepare students for global careers.