ADC leads the way with floral welcome for PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has taken the lead in transforming Andhra Pradesh’s capital region into a visual spectacle ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2.

As part of the preparations for the relaunch of Amaravati works, the area is being decked up with ornamental plants and lush landscaping to welcome dignitaries and citizens alike, presenting a vibrant display of greenery and floral elegance.

As per the direction of the ADC Chairperson and Managing Director, D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, the Horticulture Department is beautifying key locations, including roads, helipads, and approach roads to the venue. The N9 road entrance now showcases majestic date palms interspersed with yellow flowering plants, while the Vedika Point has been enhanced with bougainvillaea and plumeria. In Mandadam village, yellow-leaved dendrobium lines both sides of the main road, and the seed access road features lawns and vibrant pink Lagerstroemia. The Malkapuram garden helipads are adorned with bougainvillaea pots, and the Secretariat entrance flaunts Ficus Ponda, Malfizia Cones, Dracaena Mahatma, and date palms.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, leaders, farmers, DWCRA women, and government officials are actively inviting residents to join the grand celebration of Amaravati’s revival.