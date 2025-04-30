NTR implements P4 model for uplift of poor with donor support

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the NTR district administration has successfully implemented Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Public-Private-People Partnership (P-4) model by engaging donors to support underprivileged families.

Under the leadership of NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, who played a key role in coordinating efforts, several companies have come forward to adopt and assist ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (Golden Families). On Tuesday, donors from Crux Biotech, Sentini Bioproducts, a local plywood company, and Amba Coach Builders provided essential livelihood tools during a programme held at Muppalla village.

Crux Biotech donated an auto to Pagadal Ratnakumar, while Sentini Bioproducts gifted another to Kondru Venkat Ravamma’s family. Sewing machines were given to Uppelli Naga Jyothi, Bobba Srilakshmi, and Bolndi Sirisha, among others. Additionally, Amba Coach Builders issued job offer letters to two individuals, and nine more received medical kits. The initiative follows Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Muppalla on April 5, where he promised housing and livelihood support to the family of Venkataravamma. Acting on the CM’s instructions, Collector Lakshmisha and Nandigama MLA visited the village and fulfilled the assurances, while extending help to other families as well.

Speaking at the event, the Collector described P-4 as a transformative model capable of alleviating poverty through collective effort. He said the initiative will continue until 96,000 families across NTR District benefit from the scheme.