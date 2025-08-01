Andhra Pradesh police boost tech-driven traffic control with drones, new patrol vehicles

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step toward enhancing technology-driven traffic policing, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta distributed drones, patrol vehicles, and traffic equipment to the Vijayawada city traffic police on Thursday.

Attending the ceremony as chief guest, DGP Gupta praised the efforts of the Vijayawada city police for their effective implementation of helmet drives, reduction of traffic congestion, and maintenance of law and order.

During the programme, the DGP formally handed over 14 drone cameras, 350 baton lights, and 720 police caps to the traffic department.

These tools and equipment are expected to bolster surveillance, improve monitoring, and streamline traffic regulation across the city. Following the distribution, DGP Gupta flagged off 40 newly assigned traffic patrol motor vehicles, officially inducting them into service. He personally flew one of the drones to inspect its functionality and performance. Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP lauded NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu for turning the district into a national model in technology-driven policing.

He praised the NTR police for effectively integrating advanced tools into their daily operations, including the AI-based AsTram system, which was recently used during the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

“All successful initiatives from the NTR district will be implemented across the state to transform the functioning of the police department,” DGP Gupta announced.

He also acknowledged the demanding nature of traffic duty and commended the dedication of personnel who serve long hours under harsh conditions, including heat, pollution, and rain.

Commissioner Rajashekhar Babu expressed gratitude to donors who contributed CCTV cameras, drones, and other critical equipment.

“All police stations in the district now have at least one drone for surveillance and emergency purposes,” he noted. “We are leveraging technology to identify traffic violators and criminals in record time.”

The event marked a significant leap in Andhra Pradesh Police’s tech-driven governance, with plans to expand such models statewide.