Vijayawada railway division commences Swachhata Abhiyan

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) marked the commencement of the Swachhata Abhiyan at Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday. The event aimed at fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental awareness.

The event began with Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada Division, SCR, administering the Swachhata Pledge to railway officials, staff, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and sanitation workers, reinforcing the collective responsibility towards cleanliness.

“Cleanliness is not a one-time initiative, but a continuous commitment. At Vijayawada Division, we are determined to integrate Swachhata into every aspect of our railway operations and make it a way of life,” said Mohit.

A sapling plantation drive followed the pledge ceremony near the station’s Clock Tower.