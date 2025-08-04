Skill Palaver hackathon equips KL University students with practical skills

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University’s Skill Development Division hosted the inaugural phase of “Skill Palaver,” a project-based learning hackathon aimed at equipping B.Tech, BCA, and MCA students with industry-relevant skills. Held from August 2 to 3, the event saw participation of 1,650 pre-final year students tackling challenges in AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Virtual Instrumentation, and Multiphysics Simulation.

The initiative, structured in three phases—Learnathon, Virtual Review, and Hackathon & Open House—integrates hands-on learning into the academic curriculum. Phase 1 featured interactive Learnathon sessions led by industry experts, including G Anil Kumar (Cisco), P Thathammadora (IBM), G Naga Sai Ram (Ansys), and Anish (Adya Skills).

These mentors guided students through real-world problem statements, fostering innovative solutions and teamwork. The overnight sessions culminated in student teams presenting action plans, showcasing endurance and creativity.

A Srinath, Dean of Skill Development, said “Skill Palaver fosters self-directed learning and problem-solving skills, preparing students for industry demands by their pre-final year.”

Guided by Vice Chancellor GPS Varma and Pro Vice Chancellors Venkatram and K Rajasekhara Rao, the initiative strengthens academia-industry collaboration. Two additional phases of Skill Palaver are scheduled for August 2025.