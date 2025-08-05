Andhra HM conducts review meet on prison department

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha conducted a review on the prison department and discussed the reforms and key developments across 122 jails in the State on Monday.

During the review meeting, Anitha said the government is prioritising infrastructure, surveillance, and staff recruitment. She announced that two Deputy Superintendents were appointed and more posts included in the 2025 job calendar will be released soon. In infrastructure, `8 crore allocated for projects including barracks in Kadapa and Vizianagaram, new jail blocks in Rajahmundry, and staff quarters in Nellore and Anantapur.

“Out of `101 crore for expansion of women prisons project, `54 crore has already been released,” she said.

Anitha emphasised improved inmate welfare, security standards, and efficient prison administration as the government’s key focus areas.

“On security measures, 1,740 CCTV cameras were installed in key central jails and new patrol vehicles and bikes were to be deployed. Online parole system is under consideration,” she added.