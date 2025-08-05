Combat rise in childhood obesity, Andhra MP urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry in the Lok Sabha on Monday questioned the Union Ministry of Education on measures to combat childhood obesity in schools. The MP sought details on advisories to reduce oil usage in cooking, teacher training to address obesity, and the appointment of student health ambassadors across all the States and union territories.
Responding in writing, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the growing issue of childhood obesity, a concern echoed by the Prime Minister during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 and Mann Ki Baat. The PM emphasised reducing oil consumption by 10% in daily diets, addressing the shift toward processed foods and sedentary lifestyles.
The Ministry of Education issued an advisory on March 15, urging all schools, including private institutions, to reduce oil usage by 10% in meals to tackle obesity. Schools are encouraged to organize awareness sessions, invite nutritionists, and conduct quizzes on healthy eating.
Activities like eco-club discussions, yoga, and exercise sessions were recommended to promote well-being. Teachers are tasked with guiding parents on obesity management, while students are encouraged to engage in projects like low-oil cooking and health tracking.
The advisory, aligned with the Fit India Movement, promotes balanced diets through better cooking practices and portion control, involving school management committees and communities. It is detailed in the Ministry’s Annexure-1.
To raise awareness about dietary choices, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed affiliated schools to set up Sugar Boards displaying information on daily sugar intake, sugar content in common unhealthy foods, associated health risks, and healthier alternatives.
Since 2020, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have jointly implemented the Ayushman Bharat - School Health and Wellness Programme (AB-SHWP).
Under this initiative, two trained teachers per school, designated as Health and Wellness Ambassadors (HWAs), conduct regular sessions on 11 themes, including nutrition, hygiene, and healthy lifestyles, to promote long-term health benefits among students.