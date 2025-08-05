Combat rise in childhood obesity, Andhra MP urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry in the Lok Sabha on Monday questioned the Union Ministry of Education on measures to combat childhood obesity in schools. The MP sought details on advisories to reduce oil usage in cooking, teacher training to address obesity, and the appointment of student health ambassadors across all the States and union territories.

Responding in writing, Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the growing issue of childhood obesity, a concern echoed by the Prime Minister during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 and Mann Ki Baat. The PM emphasised reducing oil consumption by 10% in daily diets, addressing the shift toward processed foods and sedentary lifestyles.

The Ministry of Education issued an advisory on March 15, urging all schools, including private institutions, to reduce oil usage by 10% in meals to tackle obesity. Schools are encouraged to organize awareness sessions, invite nutritionists, and conduct quizzes on healthy eating.