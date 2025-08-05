Rich tributes paid to Venkata Krishna Rao on centenary

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to name the Official Language Commission after Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao, a revered champion of the Telugu language and public service.

Attending as the chief guest, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement during Venkata Krishna Rao’s centenary celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The event paid tribute to Krishna Rao’s lifelong contributions to the Telugu language, culture, and his heroic efforts during the 1977 Diviseema cyclone.

Naidu described Krishna Rao as an exemplary leader whose commitment to Gandhian principles and value-based politics remains a beacon. “Working with him as an MLA from 1978 to 1983 was a privilege. His integrity and dedication to public welfare set him apart,” Naidu said.

He highlighted Krishna Rao’s role in organising the first World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad (1957) and the second in Kuala Lumpur (1981), and in establishing the International Telugu Institute and overseas Telugu service centres.

Krishna Rao’s leadership during the 1977 cyclone, which claimed 12,000 lives and displaced lakhs, was lauded. He rescued orphans, oversaw cremations, and mobilised aid for rehabilitation, including permanent housing and embankments. “His efforts, alongside NTR’s fundraising, ensured relief for the affected,” Naidu recalled, drawing parallels to his own experience managing disasters like the 1996 Super Cyclone and Hudhud.

Naidu also praised Krishna district’s legacy of producing luminaries like Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetaramayya, Mutnuri Krishna Rao, and Viswanatha Satyanarayana, placing Venkata Krishna Rao among them.

Krishna Rao’s early involvement in the freedom struggle, including the Quit India Movement, and his support for poor students with books and kerosene, reflected his lifelong commitment to social welfare. He secured 15,000 acres of coastal land for cultivation and distributed 50,000 acres to uplift 11,000 families through cooperative farming.

His contributions to education included efforts to establish Kakatiya University and Acharya Nagarjuna University, and organising the 1974 All-India Telugu Cultural Festival, which led to the formation of the Official Language Commission.

Naidu commended Krishna Rao’s son, Buddha Prasad, for continuing his legacy. He also called on scholar Garikapati Narasimha Rao to reconsider serving as a government advisor to further such values.