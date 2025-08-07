Tourism Minister meets investors on theme parks, eco projects; launches ‘O Prema’ film poster

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh met several investors at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday to discuss potential tourism projects in the state. Tourism Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain participated in the meeting, reviewing proposals aimed at boosting the state’s tourism sector.

Representatives of Pangaea presented a plan to establish a theme park in the State, similar to those in Europe and Hong Kong, with an estimated investment of Rs 30-35 crore. The proposed park, to be set up on five acres, would include a wellness center and attractions inspired by Indian culture.

Another proposal came from Ram Dev Rao, Chairman of Xperience, who suggested developing an eco-friendly park in Amaravati or near a beach, modeled after a project in Hyderabad. The park would feature a botanical garden and offer visitors a nature-based experience. Discussions were also held on setting up wellness centers and 50 tent cities in Araku, Lambasingi, Maredumilli, and Visakhapatnam, offering luxurious accommodation comparable to five-star hotels to attract high-end tourists.

Durgesh also met AP Language and Culture Department Director Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao, who briefed him on the upcoming Har Ghar Tiranga program, aimed at encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and foster patriotism ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Later, the minister launched the first look poster of the movie O Prema, directed by Chiranjeevi Krishnapalli and produced by Praveen KV under the banner of Screen Play Pictures. He extended his best wishes to the team for the film’s success.