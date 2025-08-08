Vijayawada railway division joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with patriotic fervour

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of Indian Railways celebrated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with enthusiasm across its stations, offices, and schools, as part of the nationwide initiative marking 75 years of Indian independence.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya led the celebrations, urging staff to hoist the National Flag at every workplace and home. He described railway employees as the “backbone of the Indian Railways” and said, “By serving the people, we are, in essence, serving the nation.”

Sonakiya said hoisting the Tricolour is a gesture of gratitude to freedom fighters and a reaffirmation of the country’s future. The division distributed flags to staff and students to promote widespread participation.

Over 300 students from Jack & Jill School, Kendriya Vidyalaya (Vijayawada), and ICON Public School participated in a Patriotic Film Festival organised at the Divisional Auditorium.

The day also featured a quiz on India’s freedom struggle, national symbols, and civic values, followed by a rangoli competition that celebrated India’s cultural heritage.

The Commercial Department set up selfie booths at Vijayawada railway station and divisional offices, encouraging citizens and staff to commemorate the occasion.