Father sells three-year-old girl to beggar gang for Rs 5,000 at Vijayawada railway station

VIJAYAWADA: A man allegedly abducted and sold his three-year-old daughter to a beggar gang for Rs 5,000 at Vijayawada railway station. The child was rescued and reunited with her mother within 24 hours of receiving the missing complaint.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the girl’s mother, Venkateswaramma, lodged a complaint at Vijayawada railway station on Thursday night after her daughter Sravani went missing.

GRP Circle-Inspector (CI) Venkata Ramana said the accused, Saikam Mastan (35), a resident of Vetapalem in Bapatla district, had abandoned his family and become addicted to alcohol and other vices.