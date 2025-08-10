Vijayawada MP lays stone for new roads, vows to solve traffic congestion in city

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Saturday said the coalition government is making vigorous efforts to transform Vijayawada into a global city, with roads, infrastructure, and other works progressing rapidly.

The MP, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, participated in the Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu programme in the 4th division and laid the foundation stone for new roads. Sivanath said the city was developed during the TDP regime and continues to progress under the coalition government, with several flyovers, RoBs, and Metro projects under way. He said the government is committed to addressing traffic congestion and stormwater drainage issues. MLA Rammohan said Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana sanctioned special funds on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directions to improve the city’s infrastructure. He added that Ballem Vari Street would be developed with Rs 30 crore, while Mahanadu roads would also be upgraded.