Focus on innovation: Former CJI NV Ramana to engineering students

VIJAYAWADA: The 37th batch and 10th graduation day of RVR & JC College of Engineering, Chowdavaram, was celebrated on Saturday with former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as chief guest and Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. K Madhu Murthy as guest of honour.

Justice Ramana said, “Technology can create miracles and solve problems easily, but only 10 per cent of India’s 1.5 million engineering graduates are likely to get jobs. Even IIT placements dropped to 60% in 2024. Students must equip themselves with skills, respect their mother tongue, and master English for global opportunities.”

Prof. Madhu Murthy urged students to turn challenges into opportunities. A total of 1,023 B.Tech and 153 PG students received degrees, with gold medals for toppers.