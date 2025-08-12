CRDA Project Office nears completion in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The long-awaited APCRDA Project Office in Amaravati is now in its final stages of construction, with officials preparing for its inauguration at the earliest. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the building at Rayapudi on Monday and reviewed the ongoing finishing works.
The massive structure, spread over 2,42,481 square metres, has been built with G+7 floors and equipped with modern amenities to accommodate a range of government offices.
During his visit, the MAUD minister inspected officers’ cabins, employees’ workstations, and common facilities on each floor to ensure readiness for immediate occupation.
Narayana said that once completed, the new building would house the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority), ADC (Amaravati Development Corporation), and several wings of the Municipal Administration Department. The State government aims to shift these offices to the new premises soon, creating a centralised administrative hub for Amaravati’s capital region development activities.
He said that the facility has been designed to provide a conducive working environment for government staff, with spacious interiors, efficient layout, and modern infrastructure. Officials briefed the Minister on the final improvements being made to the building, including electrical fittings, interior works, and landscaping in the surrounding area.
The project, a key part of Amaravati’s planned infrastructure, is seen as a significant step towards revitalising the capital’s development momentum. The government is expected to announce the official inauguration date shortly.