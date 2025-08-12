CRDA Project Office nears completion in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The long-awaited APCRDA Project Office in Amaravati is now in its final stages of construction, with officials preparing for its inauguration at the earliest. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the building at Rayapudi on Monday and reviewed the ongoing finishing works.

The massive structure, spread over 2,42,481 square metres, has been built with G+7 floors and equipped with modern amenities to accommodate a range of government offices.

During his visit, the MAUD minister inspected officers’ cabins, employees’ workstations, and common facilities on each floor to ensure readiness for immediate occupation.