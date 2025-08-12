Privatisation of public healthcare in Andhra Pradesh denounced

VIJAYAWADA: Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government’s proposed health sector reforms in Andhra Pradesh are facing sharp criticism from public health activists, who warn they will make healthcare unaffordable for the poor.

Concerns centre on the reported plan to hand over 10 under-construction medical colleges to private entities and to establish super-specialty hospitals in every MLA constituency under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Activists point out that in other states, PPP-run facilities have led to soaring medical costs, restricting access for disadvantaged patients. GOs 107 and 108 sparked outrage by enabling costly self-finance seats in medical colleges, prompting Praja Arogya Vedika’s (PAV) statewide drive with seminars, and drives across districts.

Speaking to TNIE, PAV State President MV Ramanaiah said, “As part of the campaign, a National Health Seminar titled ‘Privatisation of the Healthcare Sector—Impacts and Solutions’ will be held on August 24 at MB Vignana Kendram Auditorium, Vijayawada.”