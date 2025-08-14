Two TDP leaders die after falling into open manhole & drain in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Two ruling TDP leaders died after falling into open drainage manholes amid inundation caused by heavy downpour on Tuesday night in Vijayawada.

The two deceased were identified as 53rd Division president TV Madhusudan Rao fell into a manhole near Gulam Mohiuddin Street, while 53rd booth convener Mohammed Murthaza Ali lost control of his vehicle and fell into a side drain near Jenda Chettu Centre. Both died on the spot.

West constituency MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, also known as Sujana Chowdary, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured support. Former MLA Velampalli Srinivas Rao blamed TDP leaders and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for failing to take preventive measures during rains.

In a separate incident, biker Mahesh Babu died instantly after crashing into a tree near Loyola College under Machavaram police station limits.