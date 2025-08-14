Vijayawada Manipal Hospital holds meet on organ donation

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital Vijayawada conducted an organ donation awareness programme at VR Siddhartha University, Kanuru, on Wednesday, attended by around 2,000 students. The session featured talks by Dr Rajesh Bathini, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, and Dr Hari Prasad N, Consultant - Urology & Renal Transplant Surgery. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Utham Sharma was present, along with chief guest A Mohan, Joint Transport Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh.

The event aimed to dispel myths, provide factual information, and encourage youth participation in organ donation. Students pledged their support for the cause, recognising its role in addressing the shortage of donors in Vijayawada and across India.

Bathini described organ donation as a “gift of life,” urging young people to become advocates for the cause. Hari Prasad highlighted that “every organ donor can save multiple lives,” emphasising the importance of early awareness.

Hospital Director J Ramanjaneya Reddy said the initiative reflected Manipal Hospital’s commitment to building a compassionate society and promoting timely transplants.