Independence Day fete: Police impose traffic restrictions in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, the Vijayawada city traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions and diversions on certain routes to avoid inconvenience to citizens on Friday.

Vehicular traffic on Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road and other routes across the city will be diverted from 7 am to 5 pm, with additional restrictions at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) surroundings.

According to a police release issued on Thursday, vehicles heading towards Benz Circle from the old police control room junction will be diverted via RTC Y Junction, Chuttugunta, Gunadala, and Ramavarapadu Ring junction. Similarly, vehicles entering MG Road from Benz Circle will be diverted through Fakeergudem, Skew Bridge, Nethaji Bridge, and PNBS.

Traffic from Red Circle to RTA Office junction and Sikhamani Centre to the Veterinary Hospital junction will not be allowed from 7 am to 12 pm. RTC city buses from Y Junction to Benz Circle will be diverted via Eluru Road and Ramavarapadu Ring Road.

Only vehicles with passes issued by the authorities will be allowed from Benz Circle to the DCP bungalow during the period.

Police have also tightened restrictions at PNBS surroundings as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the inaugural ceremony of the Stree Sakthi Scheme around 3 pm.