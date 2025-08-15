'Step up operations': Telangana DyCM to APHMEL

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called on Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery & Engineering Limited (APHMEL) to elevate its operations and compete on a global scale.

Speaking to the media during his visit in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on Thursday, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the company’s potential to rival leading engineering firms worldwide. He was accompanied by Singareni CMD Balram.

He praised APHMEL’s advanced machinery and skilled workforce, asserting that the company surpasses many global firms in manufacturing spare parts for emerging industries and in equipment repair.

The Telangana Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to appoint a consultancy to assess local conditions and provide a report that will guide APHMEL’s future strategy. He stated that the government would use this report to determine the company’s direction, ensuring sustainable growth. He noted that improved performance by officials and staff would enhance profitability, generate employment opportunities for local youth, and contribute to the development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Bhatti directed that the plant and machinery be maintained in pristine condition, with equipment overhauled and painted. He stressed the importance of adherence to safety protocols and underscored that the company’s progress depends on the workforce’s dedication and ambition.

He urged APHMEL to expand beyond manufacturing and repairing machinery for Singareni Collieries, encouraging it to secure orders across the State and the country, following the model of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Highlighting APHMEL’s critical role in servicing thermal power station equipment, Bhatti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering its long-term growth and positioning it as a key player.