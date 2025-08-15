Viable power generation benefits consumers: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that cost-effective power generation and distribution are key to benefiting consumers. During a review meeting at the Secretariat, he assessed the implementation of the Energy Portfolio Management System (EPMS) aimed at optimising short-term power procurement.

Officials informed the CM that EPMS is functioning efficiently, enabling significant cost savings for power distribution companies (Discoms). Intra-day and block-wise purchases have further contributed to these savings, according to Chief Secretary Vijayanand.

The CM directed officials to leverage AI-based demand forecasting and capacity planning tools for accurate projections. He also instructed them to develop power generation and distribution plans tailored to the state’s diverse climatic conditions.

Analysing past power purchases and future requirements, the CM stressed the need for efficient market procurement strategies. Officials highlighted that EPMS could substantially reduce procurement costs through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enhance demand forecasting, unit commitment, price forecasting, market analysis, and bid management.

The CM underscored the growing importance of green energy and urged the swift completion of solar, wind, and pumped storage projects. He highlighted the critical role of battery storage projects in addressing surplus power storage issues and directed officials to evaluate their costs compared to market purchases.