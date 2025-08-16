Varalakshmi Vratam at Dokiparru temple big draw

VIJAYAWADA: The auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam was observed with great devotion and fervour at the Dokiparru temple today. Devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the sacred rituals dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for prosperity, wealth, and well-being.

The temple premises were adorned with vibrant decorations, and the air resonated with chants and prayers as devotees performed the traditional puja with utmost reverence.

The Varalakshmi Vratam, a Hindu festival observed by women, involves elaborate rituals, including the offering of flowers, fruits, and sweets to the goddess. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, took part in the ceremonies, which were conducted by temple priests following Vedic traditions. Special arrangements were made to accommodate the large turnout, ensuring spiritually enriching experience for all.

Local organisers and temple authorities expressed their satisfaction with the event, emphasising the community’s deep-rooted faith in the goddess. The celebrations concluded with the distribution of prasadam, fostering a sense of unity among the devotees.