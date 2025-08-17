Vijayawada cops unearth Rs 353-crore investment scam, three held

VIJAYAWADA: In a breakthrough, Vijayawada police have unearthed a massive investment fraud allegedly run through a fake animation company named Upix Creations and arrested three persons in connection with the scam on Saturday. The accused were found duping investors to the tune of nearly Rs 353 crore by promising high returns in one year.

Addressing a press conference, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu said that the complainants, Tripuramallu Srinivasa Rao and Kalavakollu Dilip Kumar from Narasaraopet, approached Satyanarayanapuram police, alleging that the accused lured them into investing in Upix Creations, claiming it was an international company providing animation work for Hollywood films and other animation companies.

Based on the complaint, Satyanarayanapuram police registered a case accusing cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the law against the three accused, Nidumolu Venkata Satya Lakshmi Kiran (33) from Vijayawada, Mittapalli Rajendra Babu alias Raju (63) from Guntur district, and his son Mittapalli Rajeev Krishna (30).

A special investigation team (SIT) was immediately constituted, led by North ACP Dr Sravanthi Roy with four inspectors and technical staff.

Acting on credible intelligence, the SIT apprehended the main accused and two associates in Narasaraopet and Vijayawada.