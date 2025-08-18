Areas downstream of Prakasam Barrage on alert over flooding

VIJAYAWADA: A high alert has been issued for areas downstream of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, following heavy inflows from upstream projects and local catchments like the Munneru rivulet. The rise in water levels is due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas.

According to Prakhar Jain, the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the inflow and outflow at the Prakasam Barrage on the River Krishna stood at 2.87 lakh cusecs as of 5 pm on Sunday. He cautioned that due to the ongoing rain, the flood discharge is expected to surpass the first warning level of 3.97 lakh cusecs by Monday. Meanwhile, a flood discharge of 4.07 lakh cusecs has been reported at Dowleswaram on the River Godavari.

In response, authorities have urged the public to avoid crossing rivers, overflowing streams, or canals. Residents in low-lying areas have also been advised to take necessary precautions.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, along with other officials, held a review meeting. and instructed the Revenue, Panchayat, Police, and Irrigation departments to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps to prevent any unfortunate incidents. The public, especially boat operators and fishermen, have been told to avoid entering the river for fishing or swimming.

Irrigation department officials anticipate that the water level will begin to drop by Wednesday if there is no further rainfall in the upstream project and local catchment areas. Authorities plan to maintain a high alert at the Prakasam Barrage, both upstream and downstream, until the water level recedes below the first flood warning level.

Officials from the Irrigation department are also closely monitoring the flood banks and water sluices, reinforcing them with sandbags where necessary to prevent leakages.