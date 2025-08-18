Krishna Milk Union to adopt 5,465 families

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step toward eradicating poverty and empowering rural communities, the Krishna Milk Union has pledged to guide 5,465 ‘Golden Families’ under the state government’s innovative P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) initiative.

The union, a key player in dairy production and sales, aims to transform the lives of rural poor while fostering the welfare of dairy farmers and creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

During a community outreach program in Munagacherla, Nandigama Mandal, Krishna Milk Union Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu handed over commitment documents to District Collector G Lakshmisha.

The union announced its adoption of 5,465 families across multiple mandals: 1,524 from Vatsavai, 1,192 from Penuganchiprolu, 1,255 from Vissannapeta, 747 from Vijayawada Rural, and 747 from Chandarlapadu.

Anjaneyulu outlined the union’s plan to assess the economic conditions of these families and provide comprehensive support to empower them. This includes interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh through the KDCC for purchasing dairy cattle, along with provisions for fodder and veterinary services.

The union will establish community dairy units (Gokulams) to facilitate sustainable dairy farming.

Krishna Milk Union launched a Rs 1 crore scheme to supply one lakh subsidised sexed semen doses for quality cattle breeding, boosting milk production, with added family health services. Lakshmisha praised the Krishna Milk Union for its commitment to transforming the rural economy through dairy farming. He urged unions, organisations, industrialists, and individuals to join the P4 to help eliminate poverty.

“The dairy industry has the potential to reshape the rural economic landscape, and Krishna Milk Union’s efforts to adopt thousands of families reflect a powerful commitment to this cause,” he said.