ACB court in Vijayawada rejects bail pleas of six accused

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB court in Vijayawada on Monday dismissed the bail petitions of four accused and the anticipatory bail petitions of two others in the sensational multi-crore liquor scam.

The court rejected the regular bail pleas of four arrested accused — Mithun Reddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan, and Balaji Govindappa. Similarly, the anticipatory bail petitions of two other accused, Satya Prasad and Vasudeva Reddy, were also dismissed.

It is learnt that the probing agency is likely to take the two and other suspects into custody, which prompted the duo to approach the court seeking protection from arrest.

As per the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sources, investigators are likely to take custody of the other accused in the case, signalling that the probe is nearing its conclusion. “Another supplementary chargesheet or final chargesheet is likely to be submitted to the ACB court within a few weeks. The probe revealed the nexus between the accused and the trail of illicit money obtained in the form of commissions from distilleries,” the SIT said.