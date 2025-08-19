DRI busts illegal unit of Alprazolam in Andhra Pradesh, eight nabbed

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit and arrested eight persons at a facility in Atchuthapuram of Anakapalle district on Monday.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance regulated under the NDPS Act, 1985. The DRI units of Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Kakinada participated in the raid, caught the accused red-handed, and seized the psychotropic narcotic substance from the unit.

As per an official release, a total of 119.4 kgs of Alprazolam in lumpy form, valued at Rs 23.88 crore, along with 87.8 kgs of in-process material, were seized. Additionally, 3,600 litres in liquid form and 311.6 kgs in solid form of illegally procured raw materials, equipment used for manufacturing Alprazolam, were also seized.

“All the eight accused persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The arrested persons have prior involvement in cases related to the clandestine manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as other criminal activities.

"Initial interrogation revealed that these individuals conspired to undertake this illegal activity, having formed their network during their time in jail, underscoring the deep-rooted and organised nature of the syndicate. The said Alprazolam was intended for transport to Telangana for adulterating toddy,” the release stated.

Further probe is on.