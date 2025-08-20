Andhra Pradesh on high alert as heavy rains swell Krishna, Godavari, Tungabhadra rivers

VIJAYAWADA: In response to heavy rains and rising floodwaters in the Krishna, Godavari, and Tungabhadra river basins, Special Chief Secretary of Disaster Management G Jaya Lakshmi has directed all district collectors to remain on high alert. She emphasised the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents in low-lying areas.

During a teleconference on Tuesday, Jaya Lakshmi instructed officials to immediately shift residents from flood-prone areas to rehabilitation centres, ensuring that essential supplies, medicine, and sanitation materials are readily available.

She announced that Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned to 16 affected districts under TR-27 for relief activities, including the evacuation of victims, and the provision of safe drinking water, food, and medical camps. She confirmed that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby in key locations, including Avanigadda in Krishna district, Vijayawada and Krishna Ghat in NTR district, Chintur in Alluri district, and Amalapuram in Konaseema district.