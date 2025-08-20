GENCO MD visits BHEL plant, focuses on delivery schedules in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu visited the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) plant in Haridwar to review the progress of manufacturing and repair work on power generation equipment.
During his visit, Chakradhar Babu inspected the Electrical Machine Block, where components like generators and exciters are manufactured, and the Turbine Block, which produces turbine modules.
He closely monitored the production of turbines and generators for 210 MW to 800 MW supercritical units, along with the repair and refurbishment systems.
The Managing Director also reviewed the casting and forging of rotor blades and other critical parts for the Lower Sileru and Polavaram projects.
He assessed major repair work being performed on 800 MW generator rotors and High-Pressure/Intermediate-Pressure (HP/IP) turbines from APGENCO’s thermal power stations.
Chakradhar Babu was accompanied by BHEL Executive Director Ranjan Kumar and other senior officials.
In his discussions with the representatives of BHEL, he emphasised the need for high-quality workmanship, strict adherence to timelines, and reliable delivery schedules, highlighting these projects as top priorities for the Andhra Pradesh government.
He stressed that the timely completion and commissioning of these units, particularly for the Lower Sileru and Polavaram projects, will significantly strengthen the state’s power sector and help meet the increasing energy demands of the people.