GENCO MD visits BHEL plant, focuses on delivery schedules in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu visited the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) plant in Haridwar to review the progress of manufacturing and repair work on power generation equipment.

During his visit, Chakradhar Babu inspected the Electrical Machine Block, where components like generators and exciters are manufactured, and the Turbine Block, which produces turbine modules.

He closely monitored the production of turbines and generators for 210 MW to 800 MW supercritical units, along with the repair and refurbishment systems.

The Managing Director also reviewed the casting and forging of rotor blades and other critical parts for the Lower Sileru and Polavaram projects.