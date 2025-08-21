CII-IWN conclave promotes equitable leadership

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN) hosted its Annual Leadership Conclave at Hotel Hyatt Place.

The event, themed “Shaping an Equitable Future – Leadership with Balance,” brought together a diverse group of leaders to discuss and strategise on fostering inclusive leadership and gender equity.

The conclave convened leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, with a focus on creating resilient workplaces aligned with India’s vision for its centenary in 2047.

Chandini Chandana, IWN Andhra Pradesh Chairwoman and COO of AVERA, welcomed attendees, describing the conclave as a platform to redefine leadership by blending performance with empathy, and authority with influence.

Gowri Kailasam, IWN Southern Region Chairperson and CEO of Rane Madras Ltd, highlighted the network’s impact since 2013 in empowering women through mentorship. She noted that diversity and inclusion boost morale and drive innovation.

Rayapati Sailaja, Chairperson of the AP State Women’s Commission and the chief guest, emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in gender equity. She stated, “An equitable future ensures everyone, regardless of gender, has access to opportunities and leadership roles—a necessity for India@100.”

Other prominent speakers included KGV Saritha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, NTR Police Commissionerate, who delivered a keynote on public service leadership, and Sivapriya Balagopal, IWN Southern Region Deputy Chairperson, who underscored the role of balanced leadership in inclusive progress. Murali Krishna Gannamani, CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman, cited a 2024 BCG study showing that organizations with diverse leadership are 19% more likely to innovate.