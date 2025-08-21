Ganesh Utsav: Portal set up for NOCs to erect pandals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In preparation for the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the Andhra Pradesh police have launched a new website, ganeshutsav.net, to provide single-window online permissions for Ganesh Utsav pandals throughout the state.

In an official release on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta stated that organizers can now register their details online to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for setting up pandals.

“Once an application is submitted, an officer from the concerned police station will inspect the proposed location. If the pandal complies with all regulations, an NOC with a QR code will be issued,” the DGP said.

Gupta clarified that permissions are mandatory for pandals set up in public places and that the entire process is free of cost. He added that the online system was introduced to ensure transparency, accountability, and ease of access for organizers, allowing the public to celebrate the festival in a safe and hassle-free manner.

“All Ganesh Utsav organizers should make use of the official portal ganeshutsav.net to obtain the required permissions,” he urged.

“Those who set up pandals without NOCs will be fined, and cases will be registered against them.”