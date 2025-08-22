UPHC staff seek fair pay, policy reform

VIJAYAWADA: The State committee of Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) employees held a meeting in Vijayawada, with AV Nageswara Rao, Chairman of the Contract and Outsourcing Joint Action Committee (JAC), presiding over it.

Rao highlighted the previous government’s failure to implement salaries for UPHC employees as mandated by Government Order (GO) 686.

He urged the State government to ensure a minimum pay scale for UPHC employees, bringing their pay into line with other contract workers. He also called for the adoption of a Human Resource Policy in accordance with the Union government guidelines.

Expressing solidarity, Rao pledged his support to the employees. The committee decided on a plan of action for organising district-level employee meetings across the State in August, submitting petitions to the government via district collectors in September, and presenting a collective petition with signatures from all employees to the State government in Vijayawada in October.