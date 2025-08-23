Steps initiated to develop Vijayawada as a tourist hub

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Collector G Lakshmisha stated that steps have been taken to make Vijayawada in to a tourist destination during his inspection of Ignite Cell set up by Tourism Department.

The district has many historical, spiritual, and popular places such as Kondapalli Fort, Bhavani Island, Gandhi Hill, BR Ambedkar Memorial, Mogalrajapuram Caves, Mulapadu Butterfly Park, Kanakadurgamma Temple, Gunadala Mary Mata, Penuganchiprolu Tirupatamma Temple, Vedadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, and the Tirumalagiri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple near Jaggayyapeta which have potential of attracting the tourists.

NTR District Collector said tourist inflow is steadily rising, with steps underway to develop pilgrimage sites. He announced a Vijayawada festival during Dasara and urged coordinated efforts to boost Vijayawada’s tourism sector and transform the district into a hub.

‘’We have already decided to introduce special tour packages to attract the visitors and tourists. Entertainment and cultural programs are being carried out on weekends at the Bhavani Island for enthralling the visitors,’’ he added.