TDP MP seeks Kondapalli station upgradation

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) urged South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava to modernise Kondapalli Railway Station under Amrit Bharat 2.0, citing inadequate facilities and the need for expansion as the town’s population has crossed one lakh.

He said the station has only a 366-metre platform, of which 136 metres is high-level and 230 metres is low-level, making it difficult for passengers to board and alight.

The MP raised pending issues under the Vijayawada Railway Division. He sought tenders for Road Overbridges (RoBs) and Road Underbridges (RuBs) at Level Crossings 316 (Vijayawada–Gunadala), 147 (Rayanapadu–Kondapalli), 148 (Vijayawada–Rayanapadu), and 8 (Vijayawada–Gudivada, near Gunadala), stressing that work must begin without delay.