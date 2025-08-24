Vangaveeti Ranga statues defiled in Eluru district

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Eluru district after unidentified miscreants desecrated statues of late leader Vangaveeti Ranga by smearing them with cow dung on Saturday.

The incident was first reported in Kalidindi village, where Ranga’s statue was defiled. A similar act was also carried out in Rudravaram village, with both incidents said to have occurred around midnight on Friday.

Outraged locals condemned the desecration and demanded strict action.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the incident in Kaikaluru constituency, calling it an insult to the sentiments of Ranga’s followers and a threat to peace and public order.

He directed officials to act swiftly, identify the culprits and ensure stringent punishment.

Naidu stressed that those showing disrespect towards statues of leaders must be dealt with firmly to prevent recurrence of such acts. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.