Four Andhra Pradesh government school students return from Japan after Sakura exchange

VIJAYAWADA: As many as four meritorious government school students from Andhra Pradesh returned home after a week-long educational tour of Japan under the Sakura Science Exchange Programme. The students, Class 10 toppers in their respective schools, were part of a 34-member Indian delegation that visited Japan from August 17 to 23.

The programme, run by the Japan Science and Technology (JST) Agency since 2014, fosters youth interaction in science and technology between Japan and Asian countries. This year, the selected students were T Pushpanjali (Gollaprolu ZPHS in Kakinada district), K Harish (Bhogapuram AP Model School in Vizianagaram district), M Aishwarya (Bitragunta KGBV in Prakasam district) and P Varun Sai (Mangalagiri MPL High School in Guntur district).

The delegation was flagged off in New Delhi by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy. In Japan, the students visited scientific institutions, interacted with researchers and explored Japanese culture.

On their return, they met Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao in Vijayawada. “Visiting a developed country like Japan is a golden opportunity. I hope these students become role models and inspire others in government schools,” he said.