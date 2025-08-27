Vinayaka brings fortune to vendors, artisans in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: The festive fervour of Vinayaka Chavithi is sweeping across Andhra Pradesh, igniting an economic surge worth hundreds of crores. Pandal organisers and devotees alike are spending generously to celebrate the occasion, fueling a vibrant ecosystem of small businesses and artisans.
The festival, marked by the installation of Vinayaka idols at homes and public pandals, drives demand for pooja materials, decorative items, and home décor. This annual tradition has become a symbol of joy and communal prayer, bringing families and friends together in spiritual celebration.
Cultural programmes, folk performances, and prasad distribution are integral to the festivities, creating a rich communal experience. The economic ripple effect is significant—flower vendors, sweet shops, coconut sellers, caterers, and garment traders all report booming sales. Even DJs and dappu artists benefit, with transactions running into crores.
On average, families spend Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on essentials for the festival, while pandal organisers invest upwards of Rs 50,000 depending on the duration of poojas. In recent years, decoration budgets have soared, with some pandals costing over Rs 5 lakh. Kotte Nagaraju from Machilipatnam shared that his team is spending Rs 3 lakh on decorations alone, with total expenses nearing Rs 8 lakh. In Seetharamapuram of Vijayawada, another organiser noted their 25-year tradition of hosting the festival, including daily prasad distribution for 500 devotees and immersion day expenses of Rs 4 lakh for lighting and other arrangements.
Idol makers are also witnessing a prosperous season. Movva Durga Prasad from Valandapalem of Krishna district said his team crafted 300 idols this year, employing 35 workers at Rs 1,000 per day, along with meals and tiffin. The brisk sales have brought joy and financial relief to many artisan families.