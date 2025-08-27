Vinayaka brings fortune to vendors, artisans in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The festive fervour of Vinayaka Chavithi is sweeping across Andhra Pradesh, igniting an economic surge worth hundreds of crores. Pandal organisers and devotees alike are spending generously to celebrate the occasion, fueling a vibrant ecosystem of small businesses and artisans.

The festival, marked by the installation of Vinayaka idols at homes and public pandals, drives demand for pooja materials, decorative items, and home décor. This annual tradition has become a symbol of joy and communal prayer, bringing families and friends together in spiritual celebration.

Cultural programmes, folk performances, and prasad distribution are integral to the festivities, creating a rich communal experience. The economic ripple effect is significant—flower vendors, sweet shops, coconut sellers, caterers, and garment traders all report booming sales. Even DJs and dappu artists benefit, with transactions running into crores.