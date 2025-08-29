Mysuru-style Dasara in Vijayawada from September 22

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is set to host a spectacular 11-day cultural extravaganza, ‘Vijayawada Utsav’, beginning September 22. The festival will celebrate the city’s rich legacy and vibrant culture, coinciding with the Dasara festivities to offer an immersive experience for residents, tourists, and especially devotees visiting the Sri Kanaka Durga temple.

Spearheading the event, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has been actively working to revive the city’s heritage and elevate its brand image. With the support of the NTR district administration, he is overseeing the arrangements to ensure a grand celebration.

Over the course of the festival, 284 events are scheduled, spanning cultural, spiritual, entertainment, and sports activities. Key venues include Punnami Ghat, Ghantasala Music College, Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, and the Exhibition Grounds near Gollapudi.

“The celebrations will be organised on a grand scale, offering unforgettable experiences. For the first time, we’re introducing water sports, celebrity events, spiritual programmes, laser and drone shows, and a host of other attractions. We’re also planning a mega Dasara celebration on MG Road, inspired by Mysore Dasara, featuring over 1,500 folk artists performing Dasara Veshalu,” the MP said.