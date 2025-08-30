Amaravati being developed as green, sustainable capital with parks, waterfronts and modern CBD

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is being developed as a modern, sustainable, and green city with a vision to support the State’s growth across all sectors.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has initiated several projects that combine tourism, commerce, and ecological sustainability to position Amaravati as a model city for the future.

A dedicated tourism city spread across 4,716 hectares is being developed as a hub for spirituality, culture, and entertainment. Located on the banks of the Krishna River and near the historic Undavalli Caves, it will offer a blend of heritage and modern leisure facilities, creating new opportunities for tourism and cultural promotion.

As part of the green capital vision, extensive plantation and beautification works are being taken up. These include 640 km (1,420 acres) of trunk roads and 1,244 km (709 acres) of LPS roads with plantation, in addition to 450 km (445 acres) of central medians and 133.31 km (494 acres) of buffer zone plantations across 22 roads. Together, these measures will ensure that Amaravati develops as a clean, pollution-free, and eco-friendly capital city.

According to APCRDA Commissioner K Kanna Babu, the city will also be enriched with a wide network of parks and green spaces. Public recreation parks of 190 acres at Sakamuru and 21 acres at Malkapuram are planned, along with a 31-acre lung space park at Ananthavaram and a 200-acre biodiversity park at Kurragallu. Furthermore, 497 parks spread over 1,602 acres across LPS zones will be established, ensuring access to open spaces for all residential clusters.